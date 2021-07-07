Bollywood Hungama

Esha Deol to make her comeback with Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra – The Edge of Darkness on Disney+ Hotstar 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Mounted on a massive scale with stellar storytelling, Rudra – The Edge of Darkness, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, releases this year only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Returning to the spotlight after a long hiatus, actor Esha Deol Takhtani is all set to make a grand entry into the digital space with the upcoming crime-drama series. The sought-after actress will be reuniting with her fellow Bollywood megastar Ajay Devgn after more than a decade.

Rudra - The Edge of Darkness is an engaging dark, gritty crime-drama series that brings together a unique storytelling format and powerful characters, making it a must-watch for fans of thrillers and crime dramas.

Esha said, “I am really happy to collaborate with Applause and BBC Studios for Rudra - The Edge of Darkness on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. As an actor, I believe in working on projects that would let me explore something new and engage me as a viewer as well. This series is a fresh take on the quintessential cop drama, with a grey overtone, something which has not been explored in the Indian context before. With the resounding success of the OTT space, I am charged up for my digital debut with this one and I am looking forward to working with Ajay Devgn after a long time who has been a fantastic co-star to me in many films .”

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and coming soon on Disney + Hotstar VIP.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, “With Esha Deol joining the star cast of Rudra – The Edge of Darkness, we are certain that her presence will take the series a notch higher and add more spark to the story. Building on the long-standing relationship with Disney+ Hotstar VIP, we are looking forward to the creation of this remarkable series.”

The Hotstar Specials series will soon be going into production and will be shot across iconic locales of Mumbai. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series reimagines the iconic globally successful British series – Luther, for Indian audiences.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Ajay Devgn to be paid Rs. 125 crores for his digital debut Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

