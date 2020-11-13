Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding! A while ago, it was announced that Marvel will be launching multiple series on Disney+ in order to focus on some fan favourite characters. Wada Maximoff and Vision played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Paul Bettany will be starring in WandaVision. The first trailer was released over a month ago.

Now, Marvel has set a premiere date. The official Twitter account of The Avengers revealed that the series will be arriving on the streaming platform on January 15, 2021. "A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming January 15 on #DisneyPlus," the tweet read.

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming January 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jjR8GtADRy — The Avengers (@Avengers) November 12, 2020

Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The events in this series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision also stars Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.