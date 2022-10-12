Dwayne Johnson, who is gearing up for Black Adam, the highly anticipated spin-off of Shazam!, teased a Black Adam vs. Superman movie. In a recent interview, the actor claimed that “the whole point” of bringing Black Adam to the big screen in his own standalone film is so that one day he can make a Black Adam vs. Superman film. When Variety asked if he “intends to make a movie where Black Adam fights [Superman],” Johnson replied, “Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man.”

“I have been saying for some time, there’s a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin,” Johnson said. “And what I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It’s not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was… you know, Black Adam. Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We did, but not the rest of the masses out there.”

He went on to say, “What I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ is listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want. I have been listening and I’ve been wanting to address fans for years” regarding the desire to have Black Adam and Superman fight on the big screen.”

“I’ve been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, ‘Hey, we hear you,’” Johnson added. “So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at. And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let’s build out.” Johnson’s Black Adam also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari and Pierce Brosnan.

The official synopsis for Black Adam reads, "In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone."

The film arrives in theaters October 21.

