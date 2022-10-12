An Elated Kiara Advani wrote a thank you note after receiving the ‘Maharashtrian of the Year’ Award from CM Eknath Shinde.

Claiming her fame to Superstardom with one victory at a time, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was conferred with the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Award'. She received the award on Tuesday night from the honourable CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani bags ‘Maharashtrian of the Year’ Award from CM Eknath Shinde; says, ‘my heart is filled with immense gratitude”

Expressing her gratitude, Kiara Advani took to social media to share, “Born and Brought up in Maharashtra my heart is filled with immense gratitude to receive the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year ???? from our honourable leaders, Shri Eknath Shinde ji, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji and Shri Promod Sawant Ji. / Thankyou @lokmat and @rishidarda for this prestigious honour.”

Enjoying a dream run with back-to-back successes, Kiara Advani has made a mark with impressive performances on the digital platforms as well as the box office with films like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo recently.

Touted amongst the most bankable and popular stars of the Indian entertainment industry, Kiara Advani has a long list of successful films to her credit and an interesting lineup for the upcoming future.

Kiara is known for her remarkable characters in films like MS Dhoni, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, Good Newzz, Guilty, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo amongst others. She has carved her place amongst the most versatile actors and is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha, and S Shankar's RC-15 amongst others.

