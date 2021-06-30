Bollywood Hungama

Dilip Kumar gets hospitalised for the second time in a month

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar who was recently discharged from the hospital has once again been hospitalised to the intensive care unit of a city hospital. He was taken to the hospital following a complaint of breathlessness as a precautionary measure, ten days after he was discharged.

Dilip Kumar gets hospitalised for the second time in a month

Reportedly, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised on June 29, Tuesday, in Hinduja Hospital's non-COVID facility. He is reportedly doing fine and is in the ICU so that doctors can monitor him.

Kumar was earlier hospitalized in the same city hospital on June 6 after he complained of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure.

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar gets discharged from the hospital after undergoing minor procedure

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

