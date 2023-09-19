Late Bollywood legend Dev Anand's iconic Juhu home has reportedly been sold to a real estate company and is set to be demolished to make way for a 22-storey tower, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Dev Anand’s Juhu residence sold for ₹400 crores; set for 22-storey tower: Report

A source close to the development shared, “Dev Anand’s Juhu bungalow has been sold to a real estate company. The deal is also done and paperwork is going on. It has been sold for approximately ₹350-400 crores as it’s a prime location with bungalows of prominent industrialists in the locality.” The source further mentioned, “Actors like Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dimple Kapadia also once lived in the apartments around the bungalow. The place will now be replaced by a 22 floors long tower.”

Reportedly, the decision to sell the bungalow, where Dev Anand lived for nearly 40 years, was made because there was no one to look after it. The source revealed, “His son Suniel stays is US whereas daughter Devina lives in Ooty along with mother Kalpana Kartik. There is no one in Mumbai to take care of the property and hence they have taken the decision to sell off the bungalow. In fact, they had also sold some property in Panvel, Maharashtra for the same reason.”

Another source informed the news portal that when Dev Anand's studio was sold 10 years ago, the money was used to buy three apartments. “One was given to Suniel, another to Devina and third to his wife Kalpana. So for the Juhu property also, everyone will get the share,” said the source.

Dev Anand had chosen Juhu to build his home in 1950 when the area was relatively unfamiliar to many. In earlier interviews, he shared that he chose Juhu because he fell in love with the natural beauty of the place. However, over the years, Juhu has become crowded and bustling with activity, losing the quiet charm it once had.

