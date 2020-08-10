In addition to launching its new collection, Melange by Lifestyle, India’s leading ethnic wear brand, announced actor and style icon – Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador. This collaboration further strengthens the brand ethos of ‘Rethink Ethnic’ and epitomizes the versatile, eclectic style of modern Indian women.

Comprising key trends, quintessential season favourites, and contemporary styles & silhouettes, the curated collection is an absolute delight for customers. The ever-popular ‘florals’ has been re-imagined in new silhouettes and prints. The ‘Work from Home’ collection featuring the Linen range brings together fashion and utility. Traditional paisley has been recreated into a contemporary version with an interesting mix of styles. Accents of gold prints, embellishments, and jewel tones come together to make every special occasion more elegant. Recrafting one of the oldest forms of art, the collection showcases Lucknowi Chikankari in a modern form with chic minimal embroideries and contemporary silhouettes.

Speaking on the announcement and launch, Mr. Rishi Vasudev, Executive Director, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. said, “Melange by Lifestyle has always celebrated the style sensibilities of modern Indian women who are strong and self-made. Our brand ambassador Deepika Padukone captures this bold and individualistic style that Melange represents. Being one of the most recognized brands in India across marketplaces, Melange continues to push boundaries by ‘rethinking’ ethnic wear and all that it has to offer. I look forward to our customers being delighted by the new collection that brings forth some remarkable pieces, perfect for every occasion.”

Deepika Padukone, brand ambassador, Melange by Lifestyle said, “Melange by Lifestyle has managed to beautifully capture the essence of the modern Indian woman. I am delighted to be announced as the brand ambassador for Melange by Lifestyle and look forward to the journey ahead!”

