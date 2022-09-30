Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Jae Hong and Ryu Seung Ryong confirmed to star in new Netflix drama Dak Gang Jeong with ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo in talks.

Netflix has confirmed the cast for its forthcoming drama, Dak Gang Jeong (literal title). Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Jae Hong, and Ryu Seung Ryong are confirme to star in the new drama with ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo currently in talks.

Dak Gang Jeong: Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Jae Hong and Ryu Seung Ryong to star in new Netflix drama; ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo also in talks

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, named after a sweet and spicy Korean fried chicken dish, Dak Gang Jeong is a comedy about a mysterious machine that turns people into fried chicken.

Kim Yoo Jung will star as Min Ah, a girl who accidentally turns into fried chicken after mistaking the mysterious machine for one that helps people recover from fatigue.

Ryu Seung Ryong will appear as Min Ah’s father Choi Sun Man, who does everything he can to turn his daughter back into human form, while Ahn Jae Hong will play his unpredictable intern Go Baek Joong, who has a one-sided crush on Min Ah.

The new Netflix drama will be helmed by director Lee Byung Hun, who previously worked with Ryu Seung Ryong on the film Extreme Job and with Ahn Jae Hong on drama Melo Is My Nature.

Also Read: Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee starrer Gyeongseong Creature to be a Netflix K-drama; Wi Ha Joon and Claudia Kim join the series

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.