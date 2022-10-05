Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu emotionally addressed allegations of sexual harassment in her new memoir ‘Making a Scene’ and tearfully talked about her suicide attempt.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Constance Wu addressed the allegations she made against an unnamed Fresh Off the Boat producer in her new book. She revealed that she initially "didn't want to write" about what she had experienced while filming the first two seasons of the ABC show while visiting Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday.

"That was the last essay I wrote for the book, and only after being, like, pushed by my editor, like, 'You should write about this. This is what people want to hear,'" she told host. "And I was like, 'I'm done with that chapter in my life.'" As the report shares, in the novel, Wu alleges that the producer, who she calls M—, often intervened on her business matters.

He kept tabs on her and her friends, made inappropriate jokes and comments about her physical appearance, and once physically harassed her at a basketball game. "I had never done anything big before. I had just graduated from being a waitress. I was scared of being fired," she said. "Once I, sort of, felt a little bit of job security then I started saying no to this producer, which infuriated him.”

She added, “But it was okay, so I thought, 'You know what? I handled it. I don't need to stain the reputation of this show or of this producer. I can just keep it inside.'" She then recalled that she was "never really able to be myself on set." Wu then noted as she began to cry, "The thing is bad feelings don't go away just because you will them to. They are inevitably going to come out somewhere."

"I think people didn't understand the context of those tweets. And thank you for not making fun of it, because it led me to a really dark time." In July, Wu revealed that the backlash she received online led her to attempt to take her own life. "I decided to include it in the book because I think it's important that we engage in curiosity and empathy before we go straight to judgment," she shared.

