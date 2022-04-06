India-based streaming platform Clean Slate Studioz (Clean Slate) has been announced as the new Principal Partner for Yorkshire County Cricket Club. As well as becoming Principal Partner across Yorkshire Cricket County Club and the women’s team Northern Diamonds, Clean Slate will be the title sponsor at Yorkshire’s Headingley ground - the first Indian business with significant naming rights at a UK sporting venue.

The new 2-year partnership agreement, starting this season, gives Clean Slate, Title of Principal Partner of Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the Northern Diamonds; their name on the main pavilion, now known as the Clean Slate Pavilion; branding on the outside of the East Stand at Headingley, the main entrance to the ground; their name on the official Playing Shirt and Training Wear of Northern Diamonds; pitch branding for all non-televised games that are streamed.

As an Indian-based entertainment business and the world’s only female-forward, female-first original-content streaming platform scheduled to launch globally in 2023, Clean Slate has a stated mission for equality. It sees the opportunity for Headingley to drive inclusivity, diversity, and engagement through cricket, both as a sporting venue and the heart of a sporting community.

Speaking on the partnership, a first of its kind for a business in India, Clean Slate Filmz and Clean Slate Founder Karnesh Ssharma said, “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Yorkshire and to be the first Indian company to have their name prominently featured within a UK sports ground. Clean Slate puts inclusivity and diversity at the fore of its entertainment roster, and we truly believe that our entertainment vision and values align with that of Yorkshire County Cricket Club moving forward. Our ambition is to help make the Headingley venue a beacon for equality and inclusivity in Yorkshire and the sport in general. We are looking forward to a great partnership with the club.”

Amreesh A. Chandra is the Co-Founder of Clean Slate Filmz, the production company which recently announced a $54mn content deal with Amazon Prime and Netflix. “With India and the UK being at the cusp of drafting a historic trade and business relationship, the partnership between YCCC and Clean Slate reflects the vision of the two governments”, he said.

“The partnership also reflects India’s leadership and global vision during its 75th year anniversary of independence. We believe we are acting as a catalyst for increased sports venue sponsorship in the UK by Indian companies, to strive for the level of success enjoyed by the Middle East in the recent decade.”

Lord Patel, Chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, was keen to highlight that the partnership with Clean Slate is a valuable step in the development and direction of the Club, combing the power of Indian cinema and cricket like never before. “This new partnership - with a vibrant Indian brand that knows how to entertain diverse communities - is an exciting step for Yorkshire. Our proud Club has a great future, welcoming everyone into our ground and this game, and our new partners are champions of inclusivity, diversity, and equity. We are excited to have this new and ground-breaking partnership and to see the commitment to the women’s game. As this relationship develops, it will bring further opportunities to our Members, our communities and our teams and we are excited and energised by having Clean Slate alongside us.”

Founded in 1863, YCCC is one of the most established professional cricket clubs in the United Kingdom with current international stars including Joe Root, Adil Rashid, and Dom Bess. They are the most successful team in English cricketing history with 33 County Championship titles, including one shared. Their ground is an international venue for cricket and will this year host England men’s LV=Insurance Test against New Zealand from Thursday 23 June and the final match of the one-day Royal London Series against South Africa on Sunday 24 July.

Darren Gough, Managing Director of Cricket and former Captain, echoes Lord Patel’s sentiments and further adds, “Headingley has always been ground like no other and we welcome Clean Slate into our home. As a proud Yorkshire captain and an England international, I’ve seen and felt first-hand the incredible atmosphere in our ground. So I’m looking forward to seeing how the creativity, experience, and values that Clean Slate brings can take us forward, on and off the pitch, from the first day of this season.”

India Business Group, London, is the UK outreach program for Clean Slate. Speaking about the association, Mr. Amarjit Singh, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, India Business Group said, “The India Business Group is delighted to be supporting this unique bilateral collaboration as a strategic partner in the India-UK corridor as Clean Slate becomes the first-ever Indian entity to be worn at a premier sporting venue in the United Kingdom. This inspiring and timely initiative will help promote cross-border business ties, cultural understanding, connectivity, and community cohesion between both our great nations especially as India stands to celebrate its 75th year of Independence. Our shared values, passion, and mutual interest make an ideal match for embracing the power of sport and entertainment towards Clean Slate's journey of an equal world”.

