comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.04.2022 | 8:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Attack – Part I Dasvi The Kashmir Files K.G.F – Chapter 2 Bachchhan Paandey
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut wants India to boycott Oscars & Grammys for not giving tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Kangana Ranaut is upset with the internationally held awards, Grammys and Oscars. These award ceremonies are annually conducted by The Recording Academy and Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences. Recently, at the Grammys, their 'In Memoriam' segment didn't offer a tribute to the late Indian singer, Lata Mangeshkar. This is not the only time this has happened. A week prior, the Oscars also missed mentioning the name of the singer in its 'In Memoriam' special segment.

Kangana Ranaut wants India to boycott Oscars & Grammys for not giving tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

This seemed to have upset the Queen actress. She expressed her anger and demanded for a boycott of these awards. Kangana took to her Instagram and urged people of India, fans  and media to take a stand and speak against  the 'local events' happening in the US but claim to be international.

The recently turned reality show host blamed Oscars and Grammys to be biased and racist because they failed to pay a tribute to the evergreen and famous Indian artists time and again intentionally. She specifically urged the media to completely boycott the award ceremonies and not cover them as they claim to be global but are not, calling them  “local events”.
Kangana also added an additional story, where she called these award shows ‘snooty’ and urged the readers to boycott them.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards paid tribute to many late musical artists that included Stephen Sondheim and  Taylor Hawkins in a segment called  'In Memoriam' but when the detailed list was released on the Grammy’s official  website, Lata Mangeshkar's name was mentioned in it.

The singer passed away on February 6 earlier this year.

Also Read: After Oscars 2022, Grammys 2022 fails to honour Lata Mangeshkar; Indian Twitterati question diversity and inclusivity of the Awards

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Grammys 2022: New York-based Indian origin…

VIXX’s Leo confirmed to make his acting…

Shreyas Talpade to play Major Atul Gajre in…

Ram Gopal Varma accuses PVR and INOX of…

Aamir Khan likely to join SS Rajamouli, Ram…

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong Hyuk announces…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification