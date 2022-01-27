More than two decades after its release, 1999 psychological thriller film Fight Club starring Brad Pitt gets a different ending in China, giving it a completely altered plot where the authorities win.

As per a report by CNN, the ending to cult 1999 US film Fight Club has been removed for viewers in China, and replaced by a screen with a message saying the authorities won.

The original ending of David Fincher’s 1999 cult classic film saw Edward Norton’s character the narrator killing his imaginary alter ego Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) and then watches as multiple buildings explode.

In China's version, the narrator still kills off Durden, but the exploding building scene is replaced with a black screen and a coda, “The police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding.”

It adds that Tyler, a figment of the narrator’s imagination, was sent to a “lunatic asylum” for psychological treatment and was later discharged.

The ending to Blood Debts (1985 dir Teddy Page) compared to the Chinese version of Fight Club (1999 dir David Fincher) streaming on Tencent Video pic.twitter.com/0qg3aLnTHv — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) January 24, 2022

The change was noticed over the weekend by fans in China and the changes were flagged up on social media by outraged viewers who had previously seen pirated copies of the original.

Chuck Palahniuk, who wrote the 1996 novel that Fight Club was adapted from, wrote sarcastically on Twitter, "This is SUPER wonderful! Everyone gets a happy ending in China!"

Have You Seen This Sh*t?

This is SUPER wonderful! Everyone gets a happy ending in China! https://t.co/saVA2yro9B pic.twitter.com/20UzTi1nyI — Chuck Palahniuk (@chuckpalahniuk) January 25, 2022

"Tyler and the gang were all arrested. He was tried and sentenced to a mental asylum. How amazing. I’d no idea! Justice always wins. Nothing ever exploded. Fini." Chuck Palahniuk wrote on Substack.

It is not clear whether government censors had ordered the alternative ending or if the original film’s producers made the changes on their own. Tencent did not comment on the matter.

Also Read: Brad Pitt to reopen legendary Studio Miravel by summer 2022 to recording labels

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.