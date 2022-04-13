South Korean actress Seol In Ah has officially signed an exclusive contract with Gold Medalist Entertainment, the agency that is home to superstars like Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji.

A representative of Gold Medalist Entertainment announced the news of Seol In Ah joining the new label on April 11. “Seol In Ah is a multifaceted actress with charming visuals and solid acting skills. We will do our best as her dependable companion so that Seol In Ah, who has remarkable passion for acting, can showcase never-before-seen sides of her as an actress,” the representative said, as reported by Soompi. They continued, “Seol In Ah has unlimited potential as she has shown unique performances of her own regardless of genre, and we ask for you to look forward [to her future projects] and support her so that she can continue her activities together with Gold Medalist.”

Gold Medalist Entertainment currently manages Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Kim Sae Ron, Choi Hyun Wook, and more. Kim Soo Hyun, who has worked with Gold Medalist agency for over 10 years, also posted a photo of Seol In Ah on his personal Instagram story with the caption, “#Wow #SeolInAh #GOLDMEDALIST,” to welcome his new labelmate.

On the work front, Seol In Ah most recently appeared in the successful SBS drama Business Proposal opposite Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong and Kim Min Kyu which also simultaneously aired on Netflix. She has also previously appeared in dramas like School 2017, Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life, Mr. Queen and more.

