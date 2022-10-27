While BTS is currently on an indefinite hiatus, the South Korean band has submitted four songs for Grammy consideration, including their collaboration tracks, for 2023 Grammy Awards slated to take place in February.

BTS submit 4 songs across categories for Grammys 2023 considerations

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, BTS' submissions include their anthology album ‘Proof,’ title track ‘Yet To Come,’ ‘My Universe,’ a collaborative track between BTS and Coldplay, ‘Left and Right’, a collaborative track between Jungkook and Charlie Puth and ‘Bad Decisions’ by Jin, V, Jungkook and Jimin in collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg in the categories of Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The pop band has submitted ‘Yet to Come,’ ‘Bad Decisions’ and ‘Left and Right’ for Best Music Video. As per the report, the above mentioned four songs are also submitted for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award. Previously, the band bagged their first Grammy nomination with their 2020 smash hit ‘Dynamite’ for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The following year, they were nominated again in the category with their 2021 chart topping song ‘Butter.’ Meanwhile, the 65th Grammys will award artists who’ve released songs between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022 and the main categories include Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

On the work front, the group’s agency Big Hit Music had confirmed that Jin, the eldest BTS member, will begin the process to enlist in military following the release his new solo single ‘The Astronaut,’ coming out on October 28. The other members follow soon after. The group will be back together in 2025.

