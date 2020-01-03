Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.01.2020 | 12:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar opens up about the creative differences between director Raghava Lawrence and the makers

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar’s first look as a man possessed by the spirit of a transgender in Laxmmi Bomb stirred up a lot of buzz ever since it came out. The film is the remake of the Tamil hit, Muni 2: Kanchana. Laxmmi Bomb is being directed by Raghava Lawrence, who walked out of the project because of the creative differences with the makers. Even though he came back to it, nobody really spoke about the issue out in the open.

Laxmmi Bomb Akshay Kumar opens up about the creative differences between director Raghava Lawrence and the makers

Akshay Kumar recently opened up about the issue in a recent interview with a leading tabloid. The actor said that he has no clue as to what happened between the makers but he says that Raghava and their producer, Shabina Khan, spoke about it and sorted everything out. He said that once the two got the issues sorted, nobody spoke about it and the shooting went on as scheduled. Akshay also revealed that he has enjoyed working with Raghava Lawrence so far and that he is a great director who knows his way around the horror-thriller genre.

Speaking of his role in the film, Akshay Kumar said that he loved shooting while wearing a saree, he loves doing the tricky stuff. He also revealed that a lot of people asked him not to go ahead with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, but he went with his initial decision and the box office speaks for itself.

Akshay Kumar has 4 projects lined up for the coming year including Laxxmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal has been released in Hong Kong with Cantonese subtitles

More Pages: Laxmmi Bomb Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Good Newwz Box Office Collections - Akshay…

Good Newwz Box Office Collections: The…

Box Office – Top Movies on 01 Jan: Good…

Box Office: Top 5 First Wednesday All Time –…

Good Newwz Box Office Collections: The…

Box Office: Good Newwz Day 7 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification