comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.01.2023 | 12:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan turns producer with Shehzada

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Things seem to be moving at a lightning speed for Kartik Aaryan. First the stardom, then the superstardom with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And now Kartik has turned producer with his forthcoming film Shehzada. That’s right, Kartik is one of the official producers of Shehzada.

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan turns producer with Shehzada

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan turns producer with Shehzada

A source very close to Kartik reveals, “It wasn’t planned or anything. It is the early days for Kartik to turn producer. He has just started his career as an actor. But then, the unexpected happened. Shehzada encountered a financial crisis and if someone did not step in at that moment, the project would have been stalled.”

This is when Kartik stepped forward to rescue the project. “Kartik offered to forego his remuneration. That’s when the other producers offered to have him on board as a producer,” informs the friend. One more leap ahead for the most rapidly rising star of Bollywood.

The film, Shehzada which is being directed by Rohit Dhawan also stars Kriti Sanon. A remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the film is being readied for release on February 10, 2023.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan starts 2023 with a bang; commences shooting for Shehzada 

More Pages: Shehzada Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kuttey musical evening: Vishal Bhardwaj,…

Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey gets…

SCOOP: Aditya Chopra does a Marvel - cuts…

EXCLUSIVE: Student Of The Year 2 actor…

Karan Johar says 50 percent of profits are…

Abhay Deol on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
    Useful links
    Downloads Photos
    Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
    Download App on
    Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

    Forgot Password

    Please provide your registered email address or username

    • OR

    Write A Review

    • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

    • 5000 characters remaining

    New notification