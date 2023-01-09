Just last year we saw Rakul Preet Singh in the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God. While the film did decently well at the box office, the actress has been swamped with work. In fact, Rakul has her hands full with multiple films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. While she is busy juggling multiple projects and shoots, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Rakul has been roped in for yet another venture. If what we hear is anything to go by, then the actress has been roped in for Sunir Khetrapal’s next production venture which will be directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

SCOOP: Rakul Preet Singh roped in for Sunir Khetarpal’s next thriller to be directed by Nikhil Mahajan

“Yes, Rakul Preet Singh does have her hands full with multiple projects, and it is also true that she has been signed on for another venture,” confirms a well-placed industry source. Further revealing details of the new project Rakul has signed the source informed Bollywood Hungama, “The new film that Rakul has signed is being bankrolled by Sunir Khetrapal, and will be directed by Nikhil Mahajan. The film will be a full-blown mystery thriller that will feature her as the female lead.” Quiz the source whether it will be an original or a remake and he continues, “The untitled venture is an adaptation of another film from a different language, so essentially it will be a remake of sorts.”

Interestingly, there has been no formal announcement on this new development. However, our source informs us that once the basics are locked and the dotted line signed, the makers of the film will be making a formal announcement of the venture.

Currently, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Chhatriwali that is directed by Tejas Deoskar and Meri Patni Ka Remake in Hindi. Apart from this the actress also has Ayalaan, and Indian 2 in Tamil while 31 October Ladies Night is bilingual in Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh is an “all heart girl” in pink body-con dress worth Rs.22K for Chhatriwali promotions

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.