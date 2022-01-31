Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and George Clooney, who are reuniting for an untitled thriller film helmed by Jon Watts, revealed that the two stars took pay cuts to get the film into theaters.



Speaking to Deadline, the actors, who have previously shared screens for films like Ocean's Eleven and Burn After Reading, shared that they’d taken a pay cut and that they believe films can co-exist in cinemas and on streaming platforms together.

Talking about the deal made with Apple to secure the film's theatrical release, George Clooney shared, “It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those weird bidding wars which happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme, and Apple came in with a really big number for Brad and I.”

“And we said we’d like to take less as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they said great. I do think that there’s a way that we can all co-exist. You know, I do think that there is a version of this that we can do.” he said.

The 60-year-old actor further added, “There’s a lot of movies that are fun to still see on a big screen. You know, the film I’m doing with Julia [Roberts] right now is a Universal film, and it’s a comedy, and comedies are fun to see in a room full of people.”

The untitled thriller film is said to be helmed by Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts with George and Brad both producing the film through their respective production labels, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. The details about the script and cast have been kept under wraps, but the movie is touted to be a tale of two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job.

Also Read: China censors ending of Brad Pitt starrer Fight Club; end it with ‘authorities win’ message

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.