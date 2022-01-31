Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman will reportedly be getting some action in thrnupcoming DC movie. The revelation comes from the Irish Film Classification Office's content rating. The IFCO branded the upcoming The Batman movie with a 15A rating.

The rating indicates the movie is appropriate for viewers above age 15. The rating also suggested that younger viewers can see the film if accompanied by an adult. According to the IFCO website, the film contains "strong violence and language, moderate drugs and mild sex/nudity." The closest equivalent to the 15A rating in the Motion Picture Association of America system is a Low R. The MPAA only applied the less severe PG-13 rating to The Batman.

For comparison, The Dark Knight also earned a 15A rating from IFCO when it opened in 2008. Batman movies like Batman Begins, The Dark Knight Rises, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice earned only 12A ratings.

According to The Batman's official synopsis, "Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies -- Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) -- amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman sees Robert Pattinson introducing a new cinematic take on DC Comics' Dark Knight. The cast also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th.

