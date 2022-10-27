Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to include an original number by Rihanna. The sequel film to Black Panther, it featured acclaimed songs performed by famous artists like Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, and SZA in its first instalment.

Black Panther 2: Rihanna briefly teases Wakanda Forever’s lead single ‘Lift Me Up’

Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman who played King T’Challa in the original Black Panther and died battling colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43. The lead song is written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and director Ryan Coogler. ‘Lift Me Up’ releases on Friday, October 28 in advance of the film, which premieres in theaters on November 11.

The Grammy winning singer-songwriter gave a brief glimpse at the song’s melody on social media. As Variety notes, Rihanna’s own Westbury Road label is releasing ‘Lift Me Up’ in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records. Details about the rest of the movie’s soundtrack, which will be available on November 4, remain vague.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems said in a statement. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honour.”

Previously, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's ‘All the Stars’ was included during the credits sequence in the first film. The catchy track, which played over the film’s end credits, went on to score an Oscar nomination for original song, in addition to numerous Grammy nominations. Meanwhile, it was also reported that Rihanna will embark on a stadium tour in 2023 after headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show in February.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, November 11. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, and Winston Duke.

