Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh tests positive for COVID-19; continues working from home

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Vijay Vikram Singh is a popular voice-over artist and the narrator of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Reportedly, Vijay has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

While talking to a tabloid, Vijay confirmed the news and said that although he has tested positive but is asymptomatic. Also, he underwent a test as he was supposed to attend an award function. After testing positive when Vijay was asked how is he managing to record the voice for Bigg Boss, he revealed that he has been recording it from home. He said that owing to a pandemic for the last 2 years, he has been doing all the work from home as he has a mini home studio setup.

He also shared that even after testing positive, his work has continued as usual because he doesn't have any symptoms. He is taking precautions like steam inhalation, gargling, sipping warm water, etc., to make sure that the throat is not affected.

ALSO READ:Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar tests positive for Covid-19; filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee tests negative

 

