While viewers wait for the big reveal of the house every year, this season will see an unexpected twist as the house will have four bedrooms for the first time ever!

A few days away from its premiere, Colors’ Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, has sparked incredible excitement with its theme ‘Game badlega kyunki BIGG BOSS khud khelega’. While viewers wait for the big reveal of the house every year, this season will see an unexpected twist as the house will have four bedrooms for the first time ever!

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan-hosted show to have four bedrooms for the first time

Yes, you read it right! Enlivening the grand circus era and designed by Omung Kumar B. and Vanita Omung Kumar, the four bedrooms namely the 'Fire Room', 'Black And White Room', 'Cards Room', and 'Vintage Room'. What these rooms have in store for the contestants remains to be seen! The elaborate set-up of the bedrooms also stirs speculation about what the contestants must overcome to earn them. How will they earn these rooms and what BIGG BOSS has in store for them will be fun to witness as the master of the house will also play the game.

At the press conference event, Salman Khan announced the first contestant, his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star and Tajik singer Abdu Rozik.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 16 will see Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqueer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Gori Nagori enter the house this season. The contestants are yet to be officially announced. They will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house for a hundred days.

Bigg Boss 16 is premiering on 1st October 2022 at 9.30 PM, Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and Saturday - Sunday at 9.30 PM only on Colors and Voot.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.