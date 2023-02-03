Bigg Boss 16, which is turning heavily competitive with each passing day, is inching towards its finale. The earlier episode of the ‘prize money’ task seems to have irked the new host of Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Johar who lashed out on Archana Gautam for being violent and letting her personal emotions impact the task. For the unversed, in a bid to earn the prize money, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot, who were given the task to throw haldi and detergent water on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, and MC Stan, had turned violent leaving, Nimrit injured.

Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar lashes out at Archana Gautam over showcasing violence in a task

For the unversed, in the last episode, the ‘mandali’ and the other team were asked to be a part of a competitive task for prize money worth Rs. 50 lakhs. In order to win the same, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot were asked to throw haldi and detergent water on the ‘mandali’ Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan who were given headgears and protective suits for the same. However, despite several warnings from the Bigg Boss housemaster, the task turned violent when Archana and Shalin continued to throw it even though Nimrit continued to insist that her eyes had been injured in the process. Because of it, the housemaster not only lashed at Gautam for her inappropriate behaviour but also refused to continue the task, declaring both teams as winners.

Now lashing out at Archana’s behavior was also the new host Karan Johar who expressed his disappointment over the incident. In the latest promo shared by Colors channel, Karan Johar is seen questioning Archana on the task. While Archana kept interrupting, KJo also slammed her stating, “Mujhe baat complete karne do”. He continued asking, “Aap apna personal feelings wahan nikaal rahe ho woh kis hadh tak sahi hai… (You are lashing out because of your personal feelings, do you think it is right?).” While Archana insisted that she wasn't doing it, KJo added, “Aap ke chehre pe khunnas dikh raha tha… (I could see the vengeance on your face).”

Although Archana claimed that she had apologized for her actions, Karan Johar continued to slam her adding, “Maafi maangne se koi cheez sahi nahi ho jaati… jo kal hua, it was disgusting (Asking for forgiveness doesn’t make things right… Whatever happened yesterday was disgusting).”

