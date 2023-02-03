ZEE5 announced the world digital premiere of Salaam Venky. After the success of Uunchai and Chhatriwali, the platform brings to the viewers another slice-of-life drama directed by the national award-winning director Revathi. Produced by Suuraj Sinngh’s [Blive Productions], Shraddha Agrawal’s [RTake Studios] and Vishal Kukreja, Salaam Venky revolves around the story of a mother who decides to fight challenging situations and does everything in her capacity for her son. The movie will stream on ZEE5 from 10th February 2023 in Hindi.

Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer Salaam Venky to premiere on ZEE5 on February 10, 2023

Punctuated with power-packed performances of Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the movie is based on a true-life incident of a young boy who is diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The movie also stars Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, Anant Mahadevan, and Priyamani in pivotal roles along with a cameo by Aamir Khan. Salaam Venky follows a chess player - Venky’s (Vishal) struggle with a rare disorder and a legal battle for euthanasia to donate his organs before progressive muscular degeneration renders them unusable. His mother – Sujatha (Kajol), a doctor (Rajeev Khandelwal), a lawyer (Rahul Bose) and a journalist (Aahana Kumra) rally around him for his right to die with dignity.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, we believe in showcasing stories comprising of exceptional talent, high-quality production, vivid formats, and different genres. Adding to our repertoire of films, we are happy to platform Salaam Venky. After presenting several light-hearted dramas, investigative thrillers and mysteries in past, Salaam Venky will add some freshness to the content library. The story has a wonderful narrative which emphasizes the trials, tribulations, and extraordinary heroism of every mother in this world. We are positive that the movie will get a great response from the audience.”

Kajol said, “Shooting for Salaam Venky was an emotional experience for me. Being a mother of two, I could resonate with Sujata's character on a personal level. When your child or closed one is in pain, he or she doesn't suffer alone it's you who finds it difficult to cope with those heartbreaking moments of life. It's tough to be "brave" or "strong" no matter how much you try to hold your emotions together. At such times, one needs to keep faith and believe in miracles. After Salaam Venky, all I have learnt is that Life is uncertain so don't spend your time worrying about the future or living in the past. Live your life to the fullest. I feel proud for being recognised for such a meaningful film and I am glad my fans will get to watch it once again on ZEE5.”

Producer Suuraj Sinngh said, “Salaam Venky will leave a mark in everyone’s heart. The outstanding quality of performances and Kajol’s magnificently expressive eyes weave magic into the film. Vishal is unwaveringly solid as the doting son and Revathi’s unparalleled direction captures the righteousness, warmth, and intensity of a mother’s love.”

Producer Shraddha Agrawal said, “I believe the power of cinema is such that it enables us to deliver impactful stories that entertain and educate audiences. Based on the novel, The Last Hurrah, Salaam Venky transports you to a world where there’s love, family, life, and death. With stellar actors and a pinch of comedy, Kajol’s portrayal of Sujata takes all the spotlight. I am very glad the film's second innings is about to begin.”

“Salaam Venky is a heart-warming true story about how a mother like most mothers puts all her effort to help her son live a fulfilling life even if it is short. Simple everyday humour and realistic sentiment are the USPs of Salaam Venky. Kajol as a mother has given a performance that has been applauded by everyone who has seen the film. After receiving immense admiration in theatres, we are eager for the audiences to watch it once again on ZEE5”, director Revathi concluded.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.