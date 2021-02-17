Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda will not be following his footsteps of joining Bollywood, but she will be taking the reins of her father Nikhil Nanda’s business. She has recently made her Instagram account public and it consisted of all the pictures from her childhood to the most recent ones. While a lot of people were rooting for her to join the industry as her maternal family, she announced that she wants to lead her father’s business.

Speaking about it to a magazine, Navya Nanda highlighted the fact that she will be the first woman to take the lead of this business and this is the fourth generation from her family. While she spoke about the importance of women taking leads in today’s time, she also wishes to make her great-grandfather HP Nanda proud. Navya Nanda is clearly excited to be taking the lead and wishes to achieve a lot of things in the future.

Navya Nanda has already been making the news with her views on social issues and the importance of feminism.

