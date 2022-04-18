Not only has Bhumi Pednekar proven herself to be one of the most versatile and talented actors of the Hindi film industry, she has also displayed her humanitarian side by becoming a COVID Warrior when the pandemic was at its peak in India. The actress along with a team would reach out to people in distress and arrange for medical facilities during the COVID-19 waves in India. Recently, she was honoured for her efforts during the pandemic at the Asia One Awards.

Bhumi Pednekar bagged two awards at the Asia One Awards. The actress was honoured with the COVID-19 commitment Award 2021-22 and the Black Swan Path-Breaking actor of the year 2021-22 award for the movie Badhaai Do. She essayed the role of a lesbian in the film.

Sharing a picture of her holding the awards, an elated Bhumi took to Instagram and wrote, "One for #CovidWarrior, One for #BadhaaiDo, both for posterity & hope. Thank you for the honour #AsiaOneAwards and the distinguished jury that acknowledged our work. I truly hope I could have been present in person in London to receive these. This one is dedicated to every covid warrior that became a part of our efforts. Thank you for relentlessly & selflessly working in those hard times. And Ofcourse my entire Badhaai Do family. We’ve touched many lives and should be so proud".

Bhumi has a mighty slate of films that includes Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak and a couple of more unannounced projects.

