Actress Shilpa Shetty has teamed up with VFX industry veteran Sandeep Mane who helms as Managing Director of the company. With a career spanning over 15 years in the field of VFX, Sandeep Mane brings a vast amount of experience along with a very talented senior team under his umbrella. He has worked on blockbuster movies such as Baahubali 2, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, Dangal, Housefull 3, Golmaal Again, and many more. Before joining SVS, Sandeep worked for companies such as Prime Focus, NY Vfxwaala, and Anibrain.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra launches her own VFX studio in Mumbai

SVS Studio is located in the heart of the film industry in Andheri West, Mumbai India. Founder Chairman Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “I am excited to venture into the VFX industry, being a part of the film industry I understand the importance of good VFX it can make or break a movie. Our focus is on providing production houses in India and across the globe with world-class quality VFX.”

Managing Director Sandeep Mane said, "The AVGC industry is booming we plan to create more employment, train & develop skills & invest in new-age technology to stay ahead of the ever-evolving VFX industry providing production houses with end-to-end solutions.”

