Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrive at NCB office for questioning hours after the raid

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently investigating a drug case in Bollywood and has been investigating actors, producers and others related to the industry. As part of the ongoing investigation, the NCB on Saturday conducted a raid at comedian Bharti Singh's Mumbai residence. After the raid, the couple were summoned by the agency for questioning.

On Saturday afternoon, Bharti and Haarsh arrived at the NCB office in the afternoon. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director at the NCB office in Mumbai said that the couple have been detained for questioning by the NCB about possession of Narcotics substances.

While there are reports of the NCB recovering narcotic substances from their house, an official confirmation of the same has not been made by the NCB yet.

Bharti Singh is a popular comedian in India and is currently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and also hosts a television reality show along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

ALSO READ: NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Mumbai residence 

