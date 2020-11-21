Bollywood Hungama

NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Mumbai residence

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) is currently investigating a drug case in Bollywood and has been investigating actors, producers and others related to the industry. As part of the ongoing investigation, the NCB on Saturday conducted a raid at comedian Bharti Singh's Mumbai residence.

NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Mumbai residence

Bharti Singh is a popular comedian in India and is currently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and also hosts a television reality show along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The NCB is reportedly carrying out a raid in three different places including Andheri, Lokhandwala and Versova.

Two weeks ago, the NCB had raided actor Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades house and both were called in for investigation. Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were also interrogated in September by the NCB.

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades tells NCB they have never consumed or peddled drugs

