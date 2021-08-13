Bollywood Hungama

“We begin where we left,” says Maniesh Paul as he returns to the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After a hiatus of months owing to the second wave of the pandemic, the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo came to a halt after the cast was diagnosed with Covid-19. Now, as the team of the Raj Mehta directorial resumed shoot in Mumbai, Maniesh Paul rejoined the sets.

Maniesh Paul returns to the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Announcing his return to the shoot, Maniesh Paul shared a picture from the set saying, "FINALLY!!!back to where i belong!!!THE SETS!!! We begin where we left… Zor se bolo JUG JUGG JEEYO!!! @dharmamovies @anilskapoor sir @neetu54 ji @raj_a_mehta @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @mostlysane #mp #shoot #started #life #love #blessed #jugjuggjeeyo #film #entertainment".

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)


Playing a Punjabi Munda in the film, Maniesh Paul joins the ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor amongst others.

Set in North India, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a family entertainer produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Currently, making headlines for his podcast, Maniesh Paul has been presenting interesting conversations dwelling into the untold stories of people from different walks of life including doctors, hypnotherapists, social activists, NGO activists, social media influencers, and actor friends.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan shares some nervous moments as he resumes shoot for Jug Jugg Jeeyo after 8 months

More Pages: Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection

