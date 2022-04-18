A show that defines ‘age no bar’ and celebrates talent in its truest form, Sony Entertainment Television's esteemed talent-based reality show India’s Got Talent has finally come to a nail-biting culmination. From the ‘Gazab Desh Ka Ajab Talent’ that participated in this season, beatboxing and flautist duo – Divyansh and Manuraj from Jaipur and Bharatpur respectively, have been declared the winners of India’s Got Talent – S9! Produced by Fremantle, India’s Got Talent – S9 saw a fabulous Grand Finale with this season’s judges – Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir enjoying the performances one last time, celebrating the talent wholeheartedly and performing themselves on the stage as well. Comedienne Sugandha Mishra joined the dapper host Arjun Bijlani raising the entertainment quotient ten-fold.

Beatboxing & Flautist duo Divyansh and Manuraj crowned as the winners of India’s Got Talent season 9; win cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh

Divyansh & Manuraj were awarded a cheque of Rs. 20 lakh from Sony Entertainment Television followed by Maruti Suzuki Wagon R cars, respectively. From the best 7 Finalists, Ishita Vishwakarma from Jabalpur was declared the first runner-up and the Bomb Fire Crew from Delhi were declared the second runner-up. Each runner was awarded a cheque of Rs. 5 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television respectively. Last but not the least, Rishabh Chaturvedi from Amritsar, Demolition Crew from Mumbai, Warrior Squad from Gurugram, and BS Reddy from Vizag received Patanjali Kesh Kanti, Denver Déodorant, and Pushp Masale gift hampers.

Ironically both, Divyansh and Manuraj knew each other from before but had never imagined working together. And having been paired together the talented duo created history! Divyansh and Manuraj were known for their amazing jugalbandi on the show that mesmerized both the judges and the audience week after week. Their performances on stage ensured they receive the maximum number of the coveted ‘Golden Buzzer’ from the judges and the celebrity guests as well. The duo surely made a huge impact with their talent and they reiterated the promise of the show week-on-week rightly pointing out that they are truly the ‘Gazab Desh Ka Ajab Talent.’

A visual spectacle in all aspects, the Grand Finale saw the cast of Heropanti 2- Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddique celebrate and appreciate the performances and also take to the stage to groove to the tunes of the contestants. Furthermore, one of the judges’ Himesh Reshammiya; Captains - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish, and Salman Ali; Host – Aditya Narayan and contestants from Superstar Singer S2, promised to raise the bar of entertainment with an enchanting season of the kids singing reality show.

Divyansh, winner of India’s Got Talent – Season 9, said, "I am happy because this is revolutionary in the history of Indian reality shows where two musicians who collaborated to find their own sound, have been declared as winners of India’s Got Talent – S9! I feel that now all the instrumentalists, may it be beatboxers, sitar players, or flautists, will grab the spotlight and feel confident that their dreams can also come true."

Manuraj added, "I could not imagine that there even was a level of happiness beyond being ecstatic. I am not only floating on cloud 9 but I think I've reached what's called the nirvana of happiness. Collaborating with Divyansh came to us out of the blue but the play of the fates was such that we have now become the winners of the show where we met. Our win is a win for all the instrumentalists in the country who are still in the background. It's time to come forward and be recognised for your talent because the Indian music industry is ready and thriving for change! This win is an invitation to musicians to find their sound and make the best of it!"

Kirron Kher, Judge, India’s Got Talent, added, "I am so very happy for Divyansh and Manuraj! They have been an outstanding pair since the beginning. All their efforts have come to fruition and have led to this day where they have rightly been declared the winner of this season of India's Got Talent. They have my blessings always and I wish them all the very best in all their future endeavours."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Judge, India’s Got Talent, said, "While we have played a catalyst in choosing the greatest talent from the country in India's Got Talent – S9, the real deciding factor and the true judgement came from the audiences which has been proven with Divyansh and Manuraj's win. While every talent is different from the other and cannot be compared, I feel personally that their talent is of international standards and sets another kind of benchmark. They created history!"

Badshah, Judge, India’s Got Talent, continued, "Honestly saying, Divyansh and Manuraj deserved the win! They have been fantabulous throughout the show, never faltering and always gave their best every time they took over the stage. I'll always be there to support the duo in their future endeavours and wish them all the success and love in life."

Manoj Muntashir, Judge, India’s Got Talent, said, "They came, they saw, they conquered! I am overjoyed with emotions and goodwill for Divyansh and Manuraj. We knew we did something right the moment we selected them and rightly so, they’ve been declared as the deserving winners. Both brought variety, style, quirk, and devotion to this platform. My heart swelled with pride as I saw them crowned as the winner of this year's India's Got Talent. I wish them all the very best!"

Arjun Bijlani, Host, of India’s Got Talent, said, "What a befitting culmination to such a prestigious show! Divyansh and Manuraj deserve the win! Watching them lift the trophy made me feel so proud! I cannot think of anyone better than Divyansh and Manuraj to be crowned the winner of this season. I wish them the very best and hope that they achieve all the success in the world."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.