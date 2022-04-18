Sunday night was an emotional one for Lock Upp viewers as Munawar Faruqui opened up about his mother's death. He confessed in the episode that his mother killed herself. Munawar requested permission from Kangana to tell a story about his mother in the recent episode of Lock Upp. The comedian then recalled a time when his mother consumed acid.

Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui makes emotional confession to Kangana Ranaut about his mother’s suicide; claims she was beaten up

In January 2007, he recalled his grandmother waking him and informing him that something had happened to his mother. As she was rushed to the hospital, his mother was screaming in agony. "She was holding her stomach, and I was holding her hands in mine," he recalled of that moment.

Munawar claimed that he was not informed of his mother's death by his family. However, following her transfer to a civil hospital, his grandmother approached him and informed him that his mother had consumed acid. When Munawar requested that she contact the doctors, his grandmother stated, "Hum log problem mein aa jaenge (We're going to be in trouble)."

Finally, the comedian informed the daughter of his mother's sister, who is a hospital nurse. She was so taken aback that she immediately began treatment. "It was a Friday afternoon, as I recall. When the doctors asked and forced me to let go of her hand, I realised my mother had died. I'm still reeling from it. I'm constantly wondering what would have happened if I had slept beside my mother that night or if I had arrived at the hospital sooner. According to the doctors, my mother had not eaten in eight days. My mother was dissatisfied with her marriage for the first 22 years. My entire life, I had witnessed her being beaten or fights between my parents," he stated.

Munawar made a confession that his family was struggling financially. "My mother made chaklis and other household items, but my father and grandmother were quite different. In that household, my mother was not respected. My entire family held her accountable for the marriage of my sister. My mother owed Rs. 3,500. I'm still perplexed as to why I didn't sleep beside her, why I wasn't there sooner, and why I didn't have Rs. 3,500 on hand at the time. My mother's choice was influenced by a variety of factors. She was a formidable woman. I'm still kicking myself for not asking her when I noticed she'd been quiet for a few days," he continued.

He explained that this traumatic life-changing event is the reason why he refrains from yelling or fighting with others. He continued by stating that he had never abused anyone. "Perhaps that is why I was in a mentally abusive relationship, but I will not hold anyone accountable," he said.

Munawar previously stated that he was married and was the father of a child from a previous marriage.

Poonam Pandey and Kaaranvir Bohra, who ar also participants, approached him to console him following his emotional confession, which brought everyone to tears. Zeeshan Khan informed Kangana that he had had a similar experience. "The only thing that struck me hard was that every time I went to the hospital, I prayed that she would make it out alive," he said. "It just (hurt a lot) to hear a very similar story where it happened this way."

He clarified, however, that his mother suffered not as a result of his father, but as a result of family members.

