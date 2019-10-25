Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.10.2019 | 1:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala hits another roadblock, a filmmaker moves Supreme Court seeking stay on release

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala seems to be mired in controversy. The film is very similar on the lines of Abhishek Pathak’s Ujda Chaman which is now releasing on November 1 to avoid the clash. Meanwhile, the makers are also seeking a legal way for copyright issues. Amid this controversy, Bala has hit another roadblock.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala hits another roadblock, a filmmaker moves Supreme Court seeking stay on release

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’s assistant director Kamal Kant Chandra has moved the Supreme Court seeking stay on the release of Bala. The filmmaker has accused Ayushmann Khurrana, Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik of lifting his plot from his project Wig which was about a prematurely balding man.

He filed a case against the makers in the Bombay High Court in April. He claimed that after he watched the trailer, he found many similarities between Bala and the concept he had narrated to Ayushmann in 2017. He has requested the judiciary to watch the film, and if they find any resemblance to his script, he says he should be credited as a writer for the movie.

The high court hearing is slated for November 4 which is three days ahead of the release.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Will Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala SHIFT TO November 1, to compete with Ujda Chaman?

More Pages: Bala Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bala: Sonam Bajwa to appear in a song with…

EXCLUSIVE: Will Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala…

Sunny Singh says he respects and looks up to…

BREAKING: Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman to…

Ayushmann Khurrana joins hands with…

Ayushmann Khurrana turns investor, acquires…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification