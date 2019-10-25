Everyone you see around is geared up to celebrate the festival of lights with zeal. However, it’s work calling for Alia Bhatt this Diwali. The actress has left for Ooty this morning and won’t be in Mumbai for the festive season.

After taking a 3-day break to London to catch up with sister Shaheen Bhatt, Alia starts shooting for Sadak 2 at the hill station. Sadak 2 will also see Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt collaborating after a long time with the latter also making a comeback in acting. The film will have Makarand Deshpande and Gulshan Grover as the antagonists.

One of the highly anticipated sequels of 2020, Sadak 2 is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt. It will release on July 31, 2020.

