Ayushmann Khurrana has joined hands with global football icons David Beckham, Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Ramos, Andriy Shevchenko and Cafu to raise awareness on child rights across the world, especially in relation to girls, as an ambassador of UNICEF.

Speaking about joining the campaign, Ayushmann said in a statement, “The prevalence of violence against children is widely recognised. We need to raise awareness about this problem by bringing the issue of violence against children into the open. As the face of UNICEF’s global campaign, EVAC - ending violence against children - I have been working for the past two years to raise awareness on child rights. It is amazing to see these huge global icons join this initiative to bring to light how gender discrimination must be put an end to have a better society across countries.”

While stressing on ending gender-based discrimination, he added, “We must all make sure that discrimination based on gender becomes a thing of the past and that every girl is treated with the same value and worth by her family and community as any boy. We can begin by disrupting gender stereotypes in our own lives. Small changes add up over time to make things better.”

On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in An Action Hero, which will release on December 2.

He also stated about how girls are making India proud in various fields currently. “We must ensure that we look at boys and girls in the same light and provide equal access to everything for the girls,” said Ayushmann. “Today, our girls are making our country proud in every field, they are shattering glass ceilings. So, let’s provide them with everything that they need to excel and in turn, change the narrative.”

