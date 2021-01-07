Bollywood Hungama

Ayushmann Khurrana to collaborate with Anubhav Sinha yet again, to play the role of a spy

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha are all set to collaborate with each other once again after Article 15. The film revolved around caste discrimination where Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of a senior inspector that investigates the rape and murder case of two young girls. However, while a lot of people were expecting their next collaboration to be a high-end political drama, Ayushmann Khurrana will don the role of a spy this time.

The yet-to-be-titled project is expected to go on floors in the third week of January with Ayushmann Khurrana playing the role of a spy set in North East India. While this story will also revolve around caste-based crime and discrimination, Ayushmann has recently returned to Mumbai and has begun the prep for this film. The film will also have political undertones and it is inspired by a true event.

This Anubhav Sinha directorial has been written by Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal that also happen to be the writers of Khaali Peeli. Ayushmann Khurrana has recently wrapped up Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, based on transgender love with Vaani Kapoor as the female protagonist.

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

