Last Updated 07.01.2021 | 4:04 PM IST

Post Gangubai Kathiawadi Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Alia Bhatt to reunite for another project

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

For epic filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt the experience of working together in Gangabai Kathiawadi has been, in the words of an insider, “magical.” Alia has apparently given her career’s best performance in Bhansali’s film.

Post Gangubai Kathiawadi Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Alia Bhatt to reunite for another project

“Expect her to win all the major award in 2021 for Gangubai including the National award,” predicts a source close to the project. Alia who had never used the coarse language required for her part in Gangubai Kathiawadi apparently had to “unlearn” everything she had learnt so far to sink into the dark character.

The world of Karan Johar and designer labels was very different from the world that Bhansali introduced Alia to. She had to undergo extensive workshops before tackling the challenging character of the brothel Madame turned into a dreaded gangster.

Says a source close to Bhansali, “He changed her body language, and her spoken voice. She looks walks and talks differently in Gangubai. Her posture is raw and her language guttural. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Gangubai Kathiawadi is a new beginning for Alia.”

The director and the actress are so finely-tuned for this crime drama that they are already discussing another project together.

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

New notification