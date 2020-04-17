It was only recently brought to light that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had offered their four-storey personal office to BMC to be used as a quarantine facility in the wake of Coronavirus. Actor Sonu Sood has also offered his hotel for medical experts and paramedical staff for accommodation. Joining the league is Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi.

The couple owns a hotel in Colaba, Mumbai, called Gulf Hotel. Even though it’s a comparatively smaller hotel, they have been doing their bit and have offered it to the BMC and Mumbai police as a quarantine center. Farhan Azmi confirmed the news and said that theirs is a small hotel and they’re hoping that the government will support small businesses in the future.

