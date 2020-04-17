Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.04.2020 | 12:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Rs. 6 crore set for Gangubai Kathiawadi to be demolished?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Every set, no matter how lavish and elaborate, comes with an expiry date. So it is with a heavy heart that we must report that the fabulous set built by Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Film City for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi would soon have to be dismantled.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Rs. 6 crore set for Gangubai Kathiawadi to be demolished?

Sources say, “Bhansali and his leading lady Alia Bhatt were hoping (against hope) that the current coronavirus crisis would blow over after some time. But as weeks of a lockdown seem to be turning into months, the fear that Bollywood filmmakers won’t be able to shoot until 2021 is driving one of the world’s most active entertainment industries into a bundle of nerves.”

Says a source in the know, “Bhansali’s set is one of the biggest most detailed and expensive set ever created for a film. He was hoping to return to it after the lockdown. But soon the monsoon will set in. Before that, the set would have to be taken down.”

With no certainty of when the shooting would resume. Sad.

Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot on a 12 crore set comes to a screeching halt, release likely to be postponed

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Zareen Khan launches her own YouTube channel

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry passes away at the age…

Kartik Aaryan - Rohit Dhawan to team up for…

Ajay Devgn to go bald for Chanakya, Neeraj…

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali’s…

Drishyam actress Shriya Saran opens up about…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification