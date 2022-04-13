Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey, will have surgery at a Mumbai’s hospital on Wednesday. The actor called in sick on the set of director-producer-writer Abhishek Dogra's crime comedy Jeevan Bheema Yojana on Tuesday. He paid a brief visit to his doctor, who likely advised him to schedule surgery for the next day.

Arshad Warsi to undergo kidney stone surgery in a Mumbai hospital

According to the reports, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor is scheduled to have surgery for a kidney stone after being hospitalised to a suburban hospital near his home. According to an individual close to the production crew who spoke to the portal, Arshad had been restless for several days.

Jeevan Bheema Yojana is a criminal comedy starring Vijay Raaz, Bijendra Kala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Pooja Chopra. The story revolves around Jeevan and Bheema, two identical-looking people from radically different worlds whose paths cross, causing a slew of issues. Arshad has been filming for this project since mid-March. He was scheduled to finish the schedule in a few days.

