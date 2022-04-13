comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.04.2022 | 2:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Attack – Part I Dasvi The Kashmir Files K.G.F – Chapter 2 Bachchhan Paandey
follow us on

Arshad Warsi to undergo kidney stone surgery in a Mumbai hospital

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey, will have surgery at a Mumbai’s hospital on Wednesday. The actor called in sick on the set of director-producer-writer Abhishek Dogra's crime comedy Jeevan Bheema Yojana on Tuesday. He paid a brief visit to his doctor, who likely advised him to schedule surgery for the next day.

Arshad Warsi to undergo kidney stone surgery in a Mumbai hospital

Arshad Warsi to undergo kidney stone surgery in a Mumbai hospital

According to the reports, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor is scheduled to have surgery for a kidney stone after being hospitalised to a suburban hospital near his home. According to an individual close to the production crew who spoke to the portal, Arshad had been restless for several days.

Jeevan Bheema Yojana is a criminal comedy starring Vijay Raaz, Bijendra Kala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Pooja Chopra. The story revolves around Jeevan and Bheema, two identical-looking people from radically different worlds whose paths cross, causing a slew of issues. Arshad has been filming for this project since mid-March. He was scheduled to finish the schedule in a few days.

Also Read: Arshad Warsi corrects a journalist who called Bachchhan Paandey a box office success: ‘Don’t lie, it’s not’

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: UNPRECEDENTED demand for KGF -…

Rahul Bhatt rubbishes Ranbir Kapoor - Alia…

Sanjay Dutt asks youngsters to say no to…

Arjun Kapoor to team up with director…

Vijay’s Beast STRUGGLES to get a decent…

D.P. star Goo Kyo Hwan confirmed to headline…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification