Back in Diwali, the national chains in the Hindi belts were at loggerheads with the team of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi over the revenue share model. While the makers demanded a share of 60 percent from the national chains in the opening weekend, the multiplexes stood their ground on 52 percent. It seems the scenario is repeating all over again, this time around down South.

The three chains – PVR, Inox, Cinepolis – are at loggerheads with production house Hombale Films over revenue sharing with regards KGF: Chapter 2. It’s due to this reason that the national chains are yet to open advance bookings for the South dubbed versions. “The producers believe that they held the film for a long period of time, and they deserve premium terms and conditions. They are of the opinion that KGF 2 is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for Kannada cinema, and with all the delays, they deserve a hike in terms. The multiplex association on other hand feels that this will leave a wrong message for many other films,” a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The terms demanded by producers are higher than what Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment did for Sooryavanshi. “Hombale Films have demanded 62 to 65 percent of revenue in the opening week, before settling in on the pre-pandemic terms. It’s in high demand, but again, theirs is a premium product which is sure to set the cash registers ringing like never before,” the source added. Even the multiplexes have a valid point. They didn’t agree on Sooryavanshi and now there is no reason for them to agree on KGF 2 as well.

“Telling yes to one film in exception will mean every producer putting up such demands. For every producer, his film is Baahubali. So why should the multiplex association give differential treatment,” they told us further. We hope the issues are resolved and by end of the day, advances open across the nation.

