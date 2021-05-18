Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande is officially married! The 27-year-old popstar tied the knot with fiancé Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony recently. It was an intimate celebration with less than 20 people in attendance.

According to PEOPLE publication, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez had informal ceremony and said 'I do' in their Montecito, California home.

The 27-year-old 'Positions' singer got engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez in December 2020. She flaunted her huge diamond ring in photos on Instagram.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in June earlier in 2020. He even featured in a music video for 'Stuck with U', a collaboration with Justin Bieber.

