Brothers Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt have made films for over three decades together under the banner of Vishesh Films. However, earlier this year, the brothers went their separate ways professionally. Actor Emraan Hashmi who has worked with both the Bhatt brothers in multiple films recently opened up about the split.

Talking to a leading daily, Emraan Hashmi said that he has many fond memories of Vishesh Films and wishes that they all come back together to do a film. Talking further about the split he said that all good things come to an end and that equations change and nothing is permanent. However, Hashmi said that he has no knowledge of what went down between the Bhatt brothers.

Emraan also said that keeping their professional differences aside he is still in touch with both the brothers. He said that Mukesh Bhatt wished him ahead of the release of his film Mumbai Saga this year and he is also in touch with Mahesh Bhatt.

Earlier this year, in a statement, Mukesh Bhatt had said, “Mahesh is not out of Vishesh Films per se. Please get this clear. The company Vishesh Films has been mine. My brother was a Creative Consultant on several projects even after he had stopped directing. If I have a film hereafter where I need him, he will be there for his creativity. We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore.”

