Approx. 20% business of Dabangg 3 affected by anti-CAA protests across the country

BySubhash K. Jha

You may not buy this explanation. But trade experts feel Dabangg 3 has shown lower box office collections because of the current students’ agitation across the nation. Experts feel, since Salman Khan’s viewership-demography consists largely of the youth and since the youth of the nation are taken up with other issues the collections of Dabangg 3 have suffered.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan opines, “The CAA unrest has affected the movie for sure. In numbers the losses would be in the range of 25-30%. If things don’t calm down soon, then it would be bad for the film. But at the same time if we look into economics, the film has booked table profit for all concerned, thanks to ancillary sales. The movie was already in plus before release.”

Another trade insider Girish Johar agrees with Atul Mohan. “Earlier I was expecting around 10% losses due to the unrest. But as numbers flow in I guesstimate the dent to be around 20% in all the cities as the protests were held nationwide. It’s quite obvious as students are the ones who mostly throng the theatres for a first day first show euphoria of Salman’s heroics. But since many of them were protesting for an important issue, film watching took a back seat for them.”

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

