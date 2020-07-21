Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 21.07.2020 | 5:45 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap and Ranvir Shorey engage in war of words after latter criticizes independent filmmakers

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The recent statements of Kangana Ranaut on nepotism, existing camps in the Hindi film industry, has divided the people. Now, Ranvir Shorey has called independent filmmakers as Bollywood flunkies. This did not sit well with Anurag Kashyap which led to some war of words on Twitter.

Anurag Kashyap and Ranvir Shorey engage in war of words after latter criticizes independent filmmakers

Ranvir took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?”

Anurag was quick to respond to this and said, “Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey. If you do please explain . Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who?”

To this, Ranvir responded by saying, “I always say what I mean, @anuragkashyap72, you know that. And I don’t think what I’ve said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything. As for taking names, that’s beneath me. I’m not trying to sling mud, but just reminding people where they come from.”

“So let’s talk . Right here. Whose flunky you think I am ? Dont mix the pain of your past relationship with this debate. I will say everything here .. the correction is needed in this industry like every industry . I operate alone .. bolo," Anurag said.

He added, “And no one works with outsiders more than me .. and I can see what’s wrong with all that is going on and I see the game. Being played and people being used . Trust me I am not gutted by what you said , no one could gut me in 27 years .. and I am absolutely calm ..”

"And I will say this clearly - I am speaking here with you because I won’t allow you or anyone to distract or change the narrative of how the industry is being used. I won’t allow you to change or create the perception about me and make Anyone believe otherwise," he said.

Ranvir then replied, “I didn’t mention you, so why don’t you confess whose flunky you are, if you’re so gutted by what I’ve said. And I don’t understand what you mean by “the pain of my past” nonsense. Don’t try to be my shrink. I assure you, I work even more alone than you!”

"I think you’re making the mistake of carrying the mantle of “independent film crusader” all by yourself. Let me remind you, independent cinema has been and always will be more than you. So you be you, and let others be themselves. Don’t belittle others when they’re crying out," Shorey further said.

As the filmmaker was sure Shorey was talking about him, Anurag said, “Oh so you weren’t talking about me? That’s incredible . Totally my fault that I misread you . Which means my replies were totally unnecessary and unwarranted . Cool . Coming to belittling - who did I belittle? Exactly ?? I thank no that one is directed at me for sure ?”

Ranvir shared a screenshot to respond this time and said, “How many people are you belittling when you say they are “distracting or changing the narrative”? Who are you to control the narrative? Everyone has the right to talk about their pain, just like you! And yes, your replies to me were unnecessary. I’m not here to make a spectacle.”

Anurag replied, “Okay . I buy that. You see Kangana’s outburst as her pain. Fine . I will agree to disagree.” Ranvir made it clear, “Again, I wasn’t mentioning any names, you are. Who is to say who is in real pain and who’s an attention seeker? I’m just defending everyone’s right to speak their own truth. Just like you do. You can agree or disagree.”

Also Read: “Made Queen when Kangana Ranaut was out of work,” reveals Anurag Kashyap 

