Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.07.2020 | 5:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Tarun Khanna replaces Manav Gohil in Tenali Rama

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Tarun Khanna will be replacing Manav Gohil in Sony Sab's show Tenali Rama. As the shows have resumed shooting post the lockdown, dramas are undergoing a lot of changes. As per latest news, Tarun will now essay the role of Maharaj Krishnadeveraya.

Tarun Khanna replaces Manav Gohil in Tenali Rama

Speaking to a tabloid, he said that he grew up reading Tenali Rama comics so essaying the role in the show is surreal. He said he has played the role of a king before but performing the role in a comic way is different. Though he hasn't watched Manav Gohil's performance, he said he would want to portray it in his own way. He is fascinated by the character and playing him is a childhood dream come true for him.

As he will start shooting soon and his first appearance might be in the first week of August, he said that makers have ensured the safety and the set will be sanitized every 30 minutes. Social distancing will be maintained.

Also Read: Shekhar Suman and Tarun Khanna demand CBI inquiry regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajeev Sen to debut as Rohit Vardhan in…

Anupam Kher’s mother and other family…

Two Instagram users booked for sending…

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya director Rajat Mukherjee…

Migrant worker airlifted by Sonu Sood names…

BREAKING: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification