Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after starring in Pavitra Rishta. The show was quite the loved one on Indian television and the on-screen chemistry of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande. The show is still talked about and the makers are planning to bring in season 2 for the show, as per the reports. With Sushant Singh Rajput not being here anymore, the makers are planning to introduce a fresh face but the expectations are going to be high.

Ankita Lokhande will be reprising her role as Archana in season 2 as well as the show is in its pre-production stage. The makers feel that it would be better to bring in a fresher to fill in Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoes rather than bring back an already known face knowing the sentimental value of the show and his character Manav. Hiten Tejwani, who played the role of Manav in the latter half of the show, will not be returning for his role.

