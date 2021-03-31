Bollywood Hungama

Vishal Malhotra returns to Disney Channel to host the second season of Imagine That 2

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Grab your DIY kit and get ready to welcome the new season of Imagine That in a brand new avatar with brand new hosts on April 18th. After an immensely successful first season, Disney Channel has announced the second season of its marquee show Imagine That which will be hosted by actor Vishal Malhotra and also introduce audiences to a new Do-It-Yourself (DIY) artist – Simran Kumar Puri. Redefining the importance and joy of upcycling by harnessing the power of creativity and imagination, the second season will continue to encourage kids to think beyond the ordinary and be imaginative through an entirely new format.

Vishal Malhotra returns to Disney Channel to host the second season of Imagine That 2

Committed to entertaining fans with content that can stimulate their creative minds, the new season will showcase a new interactive set; different themes of Do-It-Yourself craft that will instill the importance of upcycling and utility in kids. From Megatastic art installations made from recycled materials to two-minute art and craft challenges and a magical mystery box that will pop up every episode, the second season promises a whole bunch of fresh and repurposed art; reaching out to kids in a wholesome, fulfilling manner.

Vishal Malhotra returns to Disney Channel to host the second season of Imagine That 2

The show will witness the comeback of one of the most popular Disney talents - actor Vishal Malhotra as the host of Imagine That; while introducing kids to a new DIY artist Simran Kumar Puri who will bring his impeccable art skills and DIY expertise; centered around upcycling and utility. Through their camaraderie, humour, and wit; the duo will bring in lots of fun, energy and liveliness on the show while making repurposed DIYs a part of their everyday life. Additionally, this season will also give an opportunity to DIY experts from across India who will get to showcase their talent on the show as supermakers.

Vishal Malhotra returns to Disney Channel to host the second season of Imagine That 2

“Disney is my second home. I have worked on some of my most memorable shows with Disney and it’s exciting to be back with the second season of Imagine That after a very successful first season. I get to be a friend to a new generation of fans again as we, Simran and I, take our viewers to a whole new world of DIYs with a fresh format and inspire them to nurture their creativity,” said Vishal Malhotra.

“Art has always been very close to my heart since I was a child and it’s a dream come true for me to bring this passion and join the Disney Channel family. I am thrilled to have a successful platform like Imagine That to create and share something that I love in a much more meaningful way with so many kids. As an added bonus, I get to work with Vishal, who in his own signature style, helps me and our viewers have more fun on the show. I am really excited to bring our viewers both simple and easy-to-do DIYs, as well as elaborate ones and I, hope to inspire them to be at their imaginative best,” said Simran Kumar Puri.

Imagine That 2 will premiere on Disney Channel in India at 9.30 am on Sunday, April 18th, 2021.

