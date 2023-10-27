comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 27.10.2023 | 9:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tejas Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Anil Kapoor signs an international project with filmmaker Ritesh Batra: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anil Kapoor signs an international project with filmmaker Ritesh Batra: Report

en Bollywood News Anil Kapoor signs an international project with filmmaker Ritesh Batra: Report

It is a mature romantic movie where an unusual relationship begins between an Indian man and a French woman.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Anil Kapoor has reportedly signed an international project with filmmaker Ritesh Batra. It is a mature romantic movie where an unusual relationship begins between an Indian man and a French woman. It marks Batra's comeback after four years.

Anil Kapoor signs an international project with filmmaker Ritesh Batra: Report

Anil Kapoor signs an international project with filmmaker Ritesh Batra: Report

A source close to the development spoke to Pinvkvilla and revealed, "Anil Kapoor loved the script and has already given his nod. The film is set to be a grand Indo-French production, and if all goes well, it will go on floors early next year."

This will be Kapoor's third international project after Academy Award-winning Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011).

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Anil plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father Balbir Singh in the film. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. It is scheduled to release on December 7, 2023.

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor shares fun throwback photo with Anil Kapoor, playfully teases his youthful looks

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal suffers…

ED chargesheet reveals Kapil Sharma was…

Kartik Aaryan visits Dagdusheth Halwai…

Akshay Kumar and Mohit Suri's next for Rohit…

After Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai…

Anil Kapoor signs an international project…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification