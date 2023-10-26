Yash Raj Films tasted monumental success earlier this year in the form of the action thriller Pathaan, which had released in January. The movie became one of the biggest blockbusters and it also marked an astonishing comeback for Shah Rukh Khan, who hadn’t had a film released for four previous years. The upcoming film Tiger 3 is from the same Spy Universe as Pathaan. The movie, which stars Salman Khan again in the titular role along with Katrina Kaif, is all set to release during Diwali on November 12.

BREAKING: Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 to be 2 hours and 35 minutes long, advance booking to commence on November 5

As per latest information, Tiger 3, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, will have a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes, which comes down to 155 minutes. The advance booking of the movie will commence on November 5, which is exactly a week before the film’s release. For the unversed, Tiger 3 is a rare film to release on a Sunday.

Salman had played a cameo in Pathaan. It became one of the most iconic moments from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Similarly, SRK will be playing a cameo in Tiger 3. The audience is excited to see Salman and Shah Rukh together on screen yet again.

Tiger 3 will see Emraan Hashmi in the role of the antagonist. This time, Tiger’s family will be targeted by the evil forces along with his country, as disclosed by the film’s trailer released earlier this year.

